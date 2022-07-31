DC police identify man killed in double shooting; ‘vehicle of interest’ photo released

Authorities have identified a man they say was shot and killed Friday in a double shooting in Southeast D.C. and have released a photo they say shows a 'vehicle of interest' in the case.

The shooting happened July 29 just before 9 p.m. in the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue.

DC Police

Police say a man and a woman were both shot and transported to a nearby hospital. The man, identified as 35-year-old Patrick Phillips, later died. The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators released a photo of a 'vehicle of interest' described as a burgundy 2005 GMC Yukon Denali. It was last seen with MD tags A279711.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police