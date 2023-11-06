DC police ID man killed in southeast shooting; $25,000 reward offered

D.C. police identified the man killed in a shooting Saturday night in southeast Washington.

Detectives say gunfire was reported around 3:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of L Street. When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshots wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Charles Towles of the District.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.