DC police ID man killed in southeast shooting; $25,000 reward offered
WASHINGTON - D.C. police identified the man killed in a shooting Saturday night in southeast Washington.
Detectives say gunfire was reported around 3:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of L Street. When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshots wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Charles Towles of the District.
A $25,000 reward is being offered for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.
