DC police ID body of man found shot dead in woods

D.C. police have identified the body of a man who was found shot dead in a wooded area in southwest Washington.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue on February 16 where the badly decomposed remains of a man were found.

This case is being investigated as a homicide after the remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office and the cause of death was determined to be from gunshot wounds.

Police identified the man as 29-year-old Leon Powell of southeast D.C.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 of by submitting a tip to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.