DC double shooting leaves 2 men wounded on MLK Jr. Avenue SE

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The Brief Two men were shot early Sunday on the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE. Both victims were found conscious and breathing, police said. No arrest information was immediately released.



Two men were wounded in a double shooting early Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, according to D.C. police.

What we know:

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 12:29 a.m. Sunday, July 12, to the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE for a report of a shooting.

When Seventh District officers arrived, they found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said both victims were conscious and breathing.

Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Investigation underway

No suspect information or arrest details were immediately released.

Police listed the case number as CCN 26096724.

How to submit tips

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

Tips can also be texted to 50411.