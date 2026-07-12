DC double shooting leaves 2 men wounded on MLK Jr. Avenue SE
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Two men were wounded in a double shooting early Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, according to D.C. police.
What we know:
Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 12:29 a.m. Sunday, July 12, to the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE for a report of a shooting.
When Seventh District officers arrived, they found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police said both victims were conscious and breathing.
Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
Investigation underway
No suspect information or arrest details were immediately released.
Police listed the case number as CCN 26096724.
How to submit tips
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.
Tips can also be texted to 50411.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Metropolitan Police Department.