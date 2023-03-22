DC police dog dies after medical emergency while on presidential detail

The D.C. Police Department will remember an explosive ordinance detection K-9 that died after suffering a medical emergency while on presidential detail.

Authorities say the police dog named 'Roc' was rushed to Adams Morgan Animal Hospital Tuesday where he later died.

Members of the police department members will join the K-9 unit for a final salute at the hospital Wednesday at 9 a.m.

'Roc' was a 12-year-old black Labrador retriever. He joined the department in 2014.