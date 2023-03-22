Expand / Collapse search

DC police dog dies after medical emergency while on presidential detail

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:42AM
News
FOX 5 DC

The D.C. Police Department will remember an explosive ordinance detection K-9 that died after suffering a medical emergency while on presidential detail.

Authorities say the police dog named 'Roc' was rushed to Adams Morgan Animal Hospital Tuesday where he later died.

Members of the police department members will join the K-9 unit for a final salute at the hospital Wednesday at 9 a.m.

'Roc' was a 12-year-old black Labrador retriever. He joined the department in 2014.

DC police K-9 Roc

DC police K-9 Roc