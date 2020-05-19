DC police charge suspect accused of setting homeless man on fire

Breaking news -- FOX 5’s Paul Wagner reports an arrest has been made in the death of a homeless man who died after being set on fire last week in the District.

Darryl Finney, 62, died in a local hospital Friday after police say he was attacked and set on fire Wednesday in the 900 block of H Street.

Police shared surveillance video of the attack. Investigators believe the same suspect attempted to set another man on fire about five blocks away earlier that same evening. He is also a suspect in a car fire on Florida Avenue.

DC Police say this man set fire to a homeless man this week in Northeast. The victim died Friday. (Metropolitan Police Department)

"This is a guy who was intent on hurting people in a very, very demonic way and I hope if someone is out there watching, I hope you can take a look at this photo and let us know who he is so we can ensure that it doesn't happen again," said D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham last week.

The identity of the man arrested and the charges that he faces have not yet been released.