DC police charge multiple suspects in shooting death of 13-year-old Shaw boy

In an exclusive interview with FOX 5 Friday, Police Chief Peter Newsham announced several arrests in the March shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood.

Malachi Lukes

Malachi Lukes was shot and killed in the afternoon on March 1 along the 600 block of S Street.

Newsham said investigators worked with the community and were able to make one arrest Thursday and two additional arrests Friday morning. Newsham said police anticipate an additional arrest later Friday of a suspect who is already in a D.C. jail.

"The four people that are responsible for that little boy's death hopefully will be held accountable for taking that kid's live unnecessarily," Newsham said.