DC Police cadet fired after being charged with armed robbery in Montgomery County

A former D.C. Police cadet is facing charges for an armed robbery in Montgomery County, according to charging documents.

The incident happened in March at an apartment complex located in the 5900 block of Montrose Road in Rockville. Charging documents said two suspects, identified as 19-year-olds Christian Santos and Christian Feliz-Mendez, arranged to meet with a person who was selling a pair of Air Jordan sneakers on Facebook.

The victim told investigators that shortly after meeting up with the two suspects, one of them pulled a gun on the victim, took the shoes, and then ran away from the scene.

Police said the victim reported that the suspects deactivated their account after the incident, but then reactivated it days later. Montgomery County Police were able to use the Facebook profile to track the account back to Christian Santos.

Police said after being arrested, Santos confessed to driving the getaway car used in the crime. He also told investigators that his friend Christian Feliz-Mendez was the suspect who pulled the gun and robbed the victim.

In a statement to FOX 5, Metropolitan Police confirmed that Santos was a cadet for the department. Police said he has since been terminated.

Santos is charged with several crimes including armed robbery and use of a firearm in a felony violent crime.