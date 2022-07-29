DC police body-worn camera footage shows use-of-force during arrest; incident under review: officials

New body-worn camera footage showing use-of-force by police during an arrest in Northwest D.C. is now being reviewed by the District's State's Attorney's Office.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says D.C. police posted video of the incident to the department's YouTube page Thursday night.

The video shows an incident that happened along the unit block of O Street near North Capitol Street after police say officers observed what they believed to be a hand-to-hand drug transaction. Images from the video show the man in question fleeing on foot as officers approached.

When they caught up to him near the unit block of Hanover Place, they took him to the ground. Police say the man was trying to ingest drugs and was struggling with the officers.

The video released by police shows an officer with his knee on the neck of the man. Police also say the officer had his elbow across the man's neck area.

Officials say the use a neck restraint is prohibited by police policy and is considered a serious use-of-force.