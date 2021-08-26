DC police body camera footage shows officer firing at vehicle in deadly shooting

Authorities have released body camera footage showing officers shooting and killing a man they say was armed and behind the wheel of a running vehicle early Wednesday morning in Northeast D.C.

The video begins by showing an officer running toward the vehicle with a ballistic shield in front of him partially blocking the view of the camera. Several other angles show multiple officers on the scene surrounding the vehicle. Multiple shots can be heard being fired as the vehicle appears to pull away.

Police say they responded to Florida Avenue and New York Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of an unconscious person inside of the car.

Officers say when they arrived they found a man unresponsive behind the wheel with the engine running. Police say the man's foot was on the brake and a gun was visible in his waistband.

Police say when they tried to wake the driver, he drove the vehicle forward and was shot by an officer after they say he would not stop. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation at this time.