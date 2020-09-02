DC police at scene of officer-involved shooting in Southeast
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are at the scene after an officer shot a person on Orange Street, Southeast on Wednesday.
According to police, the person - who they say is an adult male - was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Police responded to the scene shortly before 4 p.m.
The victim has not been identified.
Police have not indicated what led up to the shooting.
They say two guns were recovered at the scene.
This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.