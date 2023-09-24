DC police ask for help identifying toddler found wandering in Southeast

article

Police say a toddler was found wandering in Southeast D.C. Saturday and are asking anyone who knows the child to come forward.

According to MPD, the little girl was picked up in the 5300 block of E Street, SE around 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 23.

She is described as a Black female, 2’ tall, weighing 30 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a light blue shirt and dark-colored pants.

MPD is asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.