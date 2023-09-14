DC police arrest man suspected in 2 homicides from 2020, 2021

Metropolitan Police says a man has been arrested in connection to two different homicides from 2020 and 2021.

Police say officers with the Fugitive Unit took 29-year-old Michael Sanders into custody Thursday. He’s charged with two counts of first-degree murder while armed.

He’s accused of killing 30-year-old Youness Zarouaki and 34-year-old Kenneth Brown.

According to police, Zarouaki was killed around 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 18 in the 1000 block of Thomas Jefferson Street, Northwest. Officers responded to the area for a report of a shooting and found Zarouaki suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later reported dead.

Police say Brown was shot and killed in the 400 block of 33rd Street, Southeast, on July 16, 2020, at approximately 10:11 p.m. He was found inside a residential building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported him to the hospital and he was later pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, detectives developed Sanders as a suspect in both cases and warrants were obtained for his arrest.

He is being held at the DC Jail.