DC police arrest former teacher for 5-year sexual relationship with a student

A former D.C. teacher is facing charges for allegedly having a five-year sexual relationship with a student.

According to investigators, the relationship – which reportedly happened 10 years ago – began when the victim was a 14-year-old student at Two Rivers Charter School.

Joan Meyer, 45, who now lives in Ohio, has been charged with first-degree child sexual abuse.

Police began investigating in 2019, after an elementary school principal contacted them, saying the victim had sent multiple emails detailing the relationship.

When they began digging, police discovered that in January 2010, Meyer had been fired after the Public Charter School Board had been tipped off and their own investigation revealed the relationship.

According to police documents, a number of eye-witness accounts pointed toward a sexual relationship between the teacher and the child.

The victim, however, denied such a relationship, and investigators determined that the case was unfounded.

In June 2019, however, the victims provided a Youth Division detective with a detailed account of the relationship – which didn’t end until the victim turned 19.

The relationship allegedly continued after Meyer had been fired.

The relationship deteriorated after the victim visited his cousin in Queens, and Meyer reportedly grew jealous.

The victim attributed his personal troubles – which included dropping out of school and abusing drugs and alcohol – to the nature of the relationship.

Meyer denied the allegations to police, and her husband also refuted some of the victim’s account.

