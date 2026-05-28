D.C. police have designated a Juvenile Curfew Zone in the U Street Corridor beginning Thursday night and continuing through the weekend.

What we know:

The curfew zone will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 28; Friday, May 29; Saturday, May 30; and Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Under the order, anyone under 18 is prohibited from gathering in groups of nine or more in public spaces or on the premises of any establishment unless participating in exempted activities.

A separate citywide curfew for juveniles under 18 begins nightly at 11 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m. the following morning.

DC police announce U Street Corridor juvenile curfew zone through weekend (DC Police Department / @DCPoliceDept)

The perimeter of the U Street Corridor Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the north:

V Street from 15th St to Vermont Ave, NW

Vermont Avenue to Florida Avenue, NW

Florida Avenue to 9th Street, NW

9th Street to Barry Pllace, NW

Barry Place to Georgia Avenue NW

To the east:

7th Street from T Street to Florida Avenue, NW

Georgia Avenue from Florida Avenue to Barry Pllace, NW

To the south:

T Street from 15th Street to 7th Street, NW

To the west:

15th Street from V Street to T Street, NW