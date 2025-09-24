DC plane crash victims file federal lawsuit, sue FAA, Army, American Airlines

The Brief The family of one of the victims of the fatal plane crash near Reagan National Airport filed the first federal lawsuit over the crash. The family of Casey Crafton is suing American Airlines, PSA Airlines, the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Army. Attorneys said the January crash was predictable and preventable, and accused the government and airlines of negligence.



The family of one of the victims of the January plane crash near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, accusing the airlines and the federal government of negligence.

This is the first of what's expected to be many federal lawsuits filed associated with the crash.

What we know:

The family of Casey Crafton and their attorneys announced the lawsuit during a press conference on Wednesday. The lawsuit names American Airlines, PSA Airlines and the U.S. government, specifically the Federal Aviation Administration, and the U.S. Army.

Their 115-page filing accuses all three parties of negligence, claiming that they knew about the history of near misses at the airport, or failed to provide proper training or staffing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: New NTSB report reveals details of near-miss at Reagan National Airport

"The crash of American Eagle 5342 was predictable, it was preventable and caused the needless loss of 67 lives," Bob Clifford, the family's attorney, said, adding that "[h]ad the Army done what it was supposed to do, had the FAA done what it was supposed to do, none of this would happen."

The backstory:

On Jan. 29, 2025, American Eagle Flight 5342 was making its final approach to Reagan National Airport when it collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter and crashed into the Potomic River.

All 67 people on board were killed.

Casey Crafton was one of those victims, and spent his whole life working in the aviation industry. He left behind a wife and three children.

What they're saying:

The lawsuit filed Wednesday claims that the airlines and the FAA knew about the conditions around the airport, including congestion, the helicopter flight paths and the number of near misses, and that the airlines failed to properly train pilots on specific protocols related to DCA. It also alleges that the FAA didn't have enough air traffic controllers on staff the night of the crash.

"We do already know from the [NTSB's] smaller investigation [that] there were at least many pilots at PSA that were not even aware of the existence of the helicopter routes in close proximity to DCA airport and specifically, more or less in the way of runway 33 circling approach," Brian Alexander, an attorney representing more than 30 other families, said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: NTSB hearings on DCA crash investigation enter final day

Several other families were at Wednesday's press conference to share their support for the Crafton family.

"Many of us have been asked whether we dread the idea of rehashing the worst days of our lives in court," Doug Lane, whose wife Christine died in the crash, said. "Our answer today is clear. We're ready. Nothing will help our healing process more than seeing the negligence, bureaucracy run amok and the instances of putting corporate profits over public safety on full display."

"And we are here to see this process through, however long it takes to ensure that our family members have a lasting legacy that makes the world safer for everyone who flies," he added.

By the numbers:

In recent investigations, the National Transportation Safety Board found more than 15,000 near misses around DCA between Oct. 2021 and Dec. 2024. And the FAA specifically found more than 30 near misses where aircraft landing at DCA came within 1,000 feet from a collision with a helicopter.

Timeline:

Attorneys say lawsuits like this take on average between two and three years to go through the system, and that while this is the first lawsuit filed, most of the rest are expected to be filed by the new year.