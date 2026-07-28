Wife of Chiefs assistant Eric Bieniemy shot twice by son inside Virginia home, court documents say
ASHBURN, Va. - The son of Chiefs assistant coach Eric Bieniemy has been arrested after allegedly shooting his mother, Mia Bieniemy, inside the family’s home in Ashburn, Virginia, according to court documents.
What we know:
Investigators say 27‑year‑old Elijah Zion Bieniemy used a Ruger .22‑caliber firearm to shoot his mother twice, injuring her left forearm and left shoulder, with a projectile traveling across her chest. She required surgery to treat the wounds, and a portion of a projectile remains in her body.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded late Sunday to the home, which the couple still owns from Bieniemy’s time coaching the Washington Commanders. Mia Bieniemy was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.
Court documents show Elijah Bieniemy has a public defender and no prior criminal record. His next court date is scheduled for August 31 at 10 a.m. He is facing charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in a felony and discharging a firearm within a dwelling. The case is currently in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.
Elijah Zion Bieniemy (Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Associated Press and Commonwealth of Virginia Criminal Complaint documents.