Wife of Chiefs assistant Eric Bieniemy shot twice by son inside Virginia home, court documents say

The Brief Elijah Zion Bieniemy allegedly shot his mother twice inside the family’s Ashburn home. Mia Bieniemy was hospitalized in stable condition after surgery for her injuries. He faces charges including malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a felony.



The son of Chiefs assistant coach Eric Bieniemy has been arrested after allegedly shooting his mother, Mia Bieniemy, inside the family’s home in Ashburn, Virginia, according to court documents.

What we know:

Investigators say 27‑year‑old Elijah Zion Bieniemy used a Ruger .22‑caliber firearm to shoot his mother twice, injuring her left forearm and left shoulder, with a projectile traveling across her chest. She required surgery to treat the wounds, and a portion of a projectile remains in her body.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded late Sunday to the home, which the couple still owns from Bieniemy’s time coaching the Washington Commanders. Mia Bieniemy was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Court documents show Elijah Bieniemy has a public defender and no prior criminal record. His next court date is scheduled for August 31 at 10 a.m. He is facing charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in a felony and discharging a firearm within a dwelling. The case is currently in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

Elijah Zion Bieniemy (Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)