Man shot after grabbing officer’s gun during Annandale domestic incident, police say

The Brief Police responded after a woman reported that her husband was harming himself with two knives and had threatened her. The man ran into a wooded area and later emerged from behind a bush, grabbing an officer’s firearm, the police chief said. An officer fired three shots, grazing the man in the shoulder, while another officer deployed a Taser.



A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after grabbing an officer’s firearm during a police search connected to a domestic incident in Annandale, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said Tuesday.

The incident unfolded near the 7000 block of Sutter Lane, where officers had initially responded to a report involving a man armed with a knife.

What happened

Police received a 911 call shortly before 10 a.m. from a woman who reported that she was fighting with her husband.

The woman told dispatchers that her husband was threatening her and stabbing himself with two knives inside their home, Davis said.

As officers arrived, they saw the man running from the area while his wife pointed him out to police.

Officers believed the man had entered a wooded area, so they established a perimeter and brought in a K-9 team rather than immediately running after him.

Police say man grabbed officer’s gun

After searching the wooded area for about 15 minutes, two K-9 officers, a police dog and a patrol officer entered the woods.

Davis said the man had been hiding on the ground behind a bush before abruptly emerging and grabbing a firearm held by a second lieutenant.

According to Davis, the man wrapped one hand around the barrel and frame of the officer’s gun.

The officer fired three rounds during the struggle. One bullet grazed the man’s upper right shoulder but did not enter his body, Davis said.

Another officer deployed a Taser at approximately the same time.

The officer used both hands to pull the firearm away and never lost control of the weapon, according to police.

Man treated at hospital

The man was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital.

Davis said he received stitches for the graze wound and was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured.

Two knives recovered

Police recovered two knives that investigators believe the man discarded while running from the home.

Davis said cameras registered with the department’s Connect Fairfax County program captured the man throwing away the weapons.

Investigators believe the man used the knives to cause several superficial injuries to his thigh and leg area and threatened his wife with them before she called 911.

Body camera footage captured encounter

Two officers’ body-worn cameras captured the encounter, including the moment the man allegedly reached from behind the bush and grabbed the officer’s gun.

A third officer’s camera was activated but did not capture the struggle because that officer was farther down a slope, Davis said.

Fairfax County police plan to release the body camera footage within 30 days. The department may release still images from the video sooner.

Charges expected

Police said the man is expected to face several charges, including felony assault against a police officer and attempting to disarm an officer.

Investigators are also determining whether he committed additional crimes against his wife during the initial domestic incident.

Davis said police were previously familiar with the home and described the man as having a significant history of domestic violence involving his wife.

Investigation continues

Fairfax County police are continuing to investigate the officer’s use of force and the events that occurred inside the home.

Victim services specialists are also assisting the woman.