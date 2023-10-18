DC pedestrian bridge over I-295 struck by load on passing vehicle; structure being evaluated

Authorities say a pedestrian bridge over Interstate-295 in D.C. was damaged after being struck by the load carried by a vehicle passing underneath.

Emergency crews responded around 11:30 a.m. to the southbound lanes of I-295 at Douglas Street in the northeast.

Officials believe the load from a vehicle passing underneath the bridge hit the structure. The vehicle continued without stopping.

Debris from the load the vehicle was carrying scattered on the roadway.

A portion of I-295 around the bridge was temporarily closed while crews cleared the debris.

The bridge is being evaluated for structural damage.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.