DC pedestrian bridge over I-295 struck by load on passing vehicle; structure being evaluated
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a pedestrian bridge over Interstate-295 in D.C. was damaged after being struck by the load carried by a vehicle passing underneath.
Emergency crews responded around 11:30 a.m. to the southbound lanes of I-295 at Douglas Street in the northeast.
Officials believe the load from a vehicle passing underneath the bridge hit the structure. The vehicle continued without stopping.
Debris from the load the vehicle was carrying scattered on the roadway.
A portion of I-295 around the bridge was temporarily closed while crews cleared the debris.
The bridge is being evaluated for structural damage.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
DC pedestrian bridge over I-295 struck by passing vehicle; structure being evaluated