DC passes Baltimore as nation’s bed-bug capital

article

Charm City has lost the dubious distinction as the nation’s most bed-bug ridden city – and the torch has been passed to D.C.

According to Orkin, the District passed Baltimore in 2019.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Rounding out the top five were Chicago, Los Angeles, and Columbus, Ohio.

The pest-control service bases its list on treatment data gathered between December 1, 2018 and November 30, 2019.

They say their rankings include residential and commercial treatments.

To see a complete list, click here.

