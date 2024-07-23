This DC organization is changing the narrative of VP Kamala Harris's electability

Vice President Harris’s Presidential campaign announcement sent shockwaves through the country. As questions arose around legality, electability, and ability to beat Trump, one question rose to the top, "Is the nation ready for its first Black women president?"

The organization "Win with Black women" is working to make sure that it is. Hours after Harris announced her candidacy on Sunday evening, the organization sent out a message on social media inviting Black women across the nation to join a zoom call to discuss election strategy. The call, which at its height had over 44,000 participants, raised over 1.5 million dollars for the Harris campaign.

Founded by Jatoka Eaddy, Win With Black Women has stood behind the Vice president since her first bid for the White House in 2016. After Harris dropped out of the race, the organization was a key lobbyist for her placement on the Biden ticket. After the announcement of her selection, #WinWithBlackWomen went viral on social media and since then, the organization has continued to support what it calls, "the historic number of Black women running for elected office at the federal, state and local levels."

Related article

The momentum of Black voter support didn’t stop with women. On Monday evening, "Win With Black Men" hosted a similar meeting that boasted over 21,000 attendees. Prominent politicians, community leaders and celebrities affirmed their support for Harris, and at the conclusion of the call, an additional $1.2 million dollars was raised for the campaign.

Black voters are a key demographic each party hopes to woo ahead of the coming election. In anticipation of the battle ahead, organizations such as Win With Black Women and Win With Black Men, are fighting to change the tide in a country that historically has been adverse to elevating Black people, and Black women in particular.

Grassroots organizations have a long history in helping get voters to the polls. One member of the organization tweeted "Win with Black men started four months ago, and we just started planning…. Fast-forward now through Win With Black Women. We’re about to co-lead on the biggest minority grassroots movements in history to elect our first Woman Black President."