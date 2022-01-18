DC opens long-term 'COVID Centers' for vaccinations, boosters and testing

D.C. announced the opening of four new 'COVID Centers' designed as long-term facilities for vaccinations, boosters and testing.

The centers will provide fixed locations and longer hours for residents to have access to vaccines, booster shots and take-home rapid antigen tests. There will also be walk-up testing opportunities which will allow residents to administer PCR tests themselves.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

"Getting vaccinated, getting boosted, getting tested, and wearing our masks is how we will get through this," said Mayor Bowser in a statement. "With the COVID Centers, we are doubling down on our commitment to equity and accessibility and ensuring we have the systems in place to support a long-term response that can be dialed-up or down and quickly modified to meet our community's needs."

The District will open four additional locations Monday, January 24.

Bowser said all sites will be open six days a week, and sites will rotate off days so that on any day of the week multiple COVID Centers will be open across the District.

COVID Centers in Wards 1, 2, 7, and 8 will open today at 1:00 p.m. and stay open until 8:00 p.m.

COVID CENTERS LOCATIONS & HOURS

800 Euclid Street NW

Monday: 10 am - 8 pm

Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm

Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm

Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm

Friday: 9 am - 7 pm

Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm

Sunday: CLOSED

926 F Street NW

Monday: 10 am - 8 pm

Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm

Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm

Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm

Friday: 9 am - 7 pm

Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm

Sunday: CLOSED

3925 Minnesota Avenue NE

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm

Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm

Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm

Friday: 9 am - 7 pm

Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm

Sunday: 9 am - 7 pm

3640 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue SE

Monday: 10 am - 8 pm

Tuesday: 10 am - 8 pm

Wednesday: 10 am - 8 pm

Thursday: 11 am - 9 pm

Friday: 9 am - 7 pm

Saturday: 10 am - 8 pm

Sunday: CLOSED

Advertisement

COVID Centers in Wards 3, 4, 5 and 6 will open Monday, January 24. The schedules for the four additional sites will be released then.