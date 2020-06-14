DC on track for Juneteenth Phase 2 reopening after latest coronavirus report

article

D.C. health officials reported 10 consecutive days of declining community spread of coronavirus Saturday, keeping the District on track for a Phase 2 reopening on Juneteenth.

The District reported 58 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 9,767 confirmed cases and 515 deaths.

Mayor Bowser lifted the District's stay-at-home order on May 29th.

She has said that a Phase 2 reopening would begin no earlier than June 19th, which also happens to be the Juneteenth holiday African Americans celebrate as their independence day.

Bowser has said establishing 14 consecutive days of declining community spread is one of her benchmarks before advancing to a Phase 2 reopening.

Officials are bracing for a new surge in coronavirus cases following the widespread protests in the nation's capital following the death of George Floyd.

District officials reported an uptick in new cases on Friday, resetting the city's clock to nine days of declining community spread after accounting for the standard deviation in new case reports.

It's unclear what restrictions would be lifted during a Phase 2 reopening in the District.

Maryland and Virginia have already begun their second phases of reopening. Among other things, D.C.'s neighboring states have allowed indoor shopping with occupancy limits.