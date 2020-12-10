DC officials warn residents to be vigilant against social security scam

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser warned residents of a Social Security number suspension scam that has targeted 47% of Americans in the past three months.

Cybercriminals have been calling individuals claiming to be from the U.S. government and telling them their social security number has been suspended.

Mayor Bowser says if residents receive a phone call like this, they should hang up and not give out any personal information. U.S. government agencies primarily contact citizens by mail sent via the U.S. Postal Service, not by phone, and the U.S. government does not suspend Social Security numbers.

To further protect yourself against this scam and others like it, here are a few things you can do:

- Block any phone numbers associated with the scam

- Call the agency directly after receiving a suspicious correspondence by using the official phone number located on the agency's website

- Recognize the Social Security Administration only sends texts and emails when a user has subscribed to them or as part of enhanced security settings

If you think you have been the target of this scam or others like it, you can report the incident at oig.ssa.gov.