DC offers free Capital Bikeshare as Metrorail riders face reduced service, long commutes

Metro is continuing to operate at reduced service levels Monday as they continue to work toward returning the 7000-series railcars to service.

According to Metro officials, basic service every will be provided every 15-20 minutes on the Red Line and every 30-40 minutes on all other lines. Silver Line service will continue to operate between Wiehle-Reston East and Federal Center SW only.

On Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office announced that they would be offering free, 30-day membership to all D.C. residents ease travel disruptions caused by the reduced rail service.

To participate, riders should go to the 'Ride Plans' section of the Capital Bikeshare or Lyft Mobile apps, or the "Pricing" section of capitalbikeshare.com, and select a 30-day membership for $0.

Once registered for the free membership, residents can take unlimited free 45 minute rides on the red classic Capital Bikeshare bikes – there will be no unlocking or travel fee.

Rides longer than 45 minutes will cost $0.05/minute for a pedal bike. Ebike rides will cost $0.10 per minute from the first minute. Taxes and out of hub fees will be charged separately. Participants will need a valid credit card and phone number to participate.

The reduced service plan will run through at least October 31. The decision to reduce service came after the transit system pulled more than half its fleet of trains from service due to a lingering problem with the wheels and axles that led to a derailing earlier this month.

Metro officials are putting additional trains into service - including some 2000-series railcars from storage and 6000-series railcars which are undergoing maintenance repairs – while the remaining 7000-series fleet are inspected.

