DC nonprofit partners with Mattel on first Black Barbie with Down syndrome

A Washington D.C.-based nonprofit organization partnered with Mattel to create the first-ever Black Barbie with Down syndrome.

Launched Tuesday, this groundbreaking doll is part of Mattel’s Fashionistas line, which aims to promote diversity and inclusion within the toy industry.

The new Barbie represents a significant milestone, not only for the toy community but also for families of children with special needs.

Taylor Freeman, a 21-year-old who helped create the doll, expressed her joy, saying she feels "happy and excited" about the launch.

Taylor and her mother, Ayoca Freeman, were part of a focus group that provided crucial input on the design of the doll. They collaborated with five other Black families connected to the Down syndrome community, including one from Northern Virginia. They met virtually with Mattel for nearly a year.

"Taylor, as a little girl, played with Barbies. And I would’ve never dreamed in a million years that we would have a Barbie that has Down syndrome in our home," Ayoca Freeman said. "I would’ve never, never ever imagined this. It’s an honor to be part of something so special, and it’s a blessing to have a doll that looks like my daughter, who does have a disability."

The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) worked closely with Mattel to ensure the doll accurately represents the physical characteristics of people with Down syndrome. This includes a shorter frame, longer torso, and a single line down the palm. Barbie’s facial features are rounder, with smaller ears, and her dress includes hearts with three arrows, symbolizing the third 21st chromosome characteristic of Down syndrome.

Kandi Pickard, President and CEO of NDSS, highlighted the importance of this representation.

"These are dolls that kids are connecting to and going home and playing with, and it opens up conversations about disability or about differences," Pickard said. "Really, it comes down to representation. Everybody deserves to be represented across all areas."

The Barbie Fashionista series now boasts over 175 variations, including dolls in wheelchairs, with hearing aids, and even those who are blind. This inclusive approach aims to provide children with a more comprehensive view of beauty and fashion.

The new Barbie with Down syndrome is available online and in stores for $10.99.