DC no longer bed bug capital

The nation has a new bed bug capital – and it isn’t located near the Beltway.

After beating out Baltimore to climb to No. 1 on the list in 2020, the District fell to No. 3 on Orkin’s list for 2021.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: DC passes Baltimore as nation’s bed-bug capital

The new king of bed pests is Chicago.

After two years in the No. 3 spot, the Windy City leap-frogged Baltimore on 2021’s list to claim the crown.

Detroit is currently No. 4, followed by Columbus, Ohio and Cleveland – which are tied for No. 5.

Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, and Grand Rapids, Mich. round out the top 10.

Click here to read the complete list, and to learn about Orkin’s methodology.