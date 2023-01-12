DC neighborhood leader calls for more police patrols after 2 children shot in Brightwood

A D.C. leader is calling for more police patrols after two children were shot in the District's Brightwood neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday following a fight that started when a passenger was assaulted on a Metrobus near 14th Street and Fort Stevens Drive. The fight continued onto the street after everyone was told to get off the bus. Police say at one point someone pulled a gun and fired shots.

Three people, including a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old, were struck by the gunfire. All three were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick spoke with ANC Commissioner Kim Patterson Thursday who said residents in the neighborhood are very concerned about the safety of their children and don't feel like police are answering their questions about what actions will be taken.

"I don't think they're getting the answers from D.C. Police - action - what's going to happen next to stop the crime, reduce the crime and make them feel safe in their home," she said.

Patterson said a reduction in police patrols - particularly bicycle patrol officers - has had a detrimental effect on neighborhood safety.

"We had an excellent bike police patrolman who went through our alleys and streets - day and night - and that program was cut. We want that back. We felt safe and the crime really was reduced," she told Alnwick.

"We also want to see more police patrols – not sitting on the corner, five blocks away near the church, just sitting there. We would like them to come through our neighborhoods and be more effective. We want cops to walk around our neighborhoods – we want to see them again. We just feel an absence."

Patterson said that absence of police patrolling the area is seen, not only by neighbors, but by criminals too.

"We knew him, we knew him by name, we want him back – and he's still on the force, he's just been transferred because that program is no longer here," Patterson said. "We just want to feel safe again."

Authorities are continuing their investigation into who fired the shots that injured the two children and are expected to provide surveillance images of the suspects.

The latest shooting comes as officials continue their investigation after a D.C. government employee is suspected of shooting and killing 13-year-old Karon Blake over the weekend. Six children have been shot in the District since the start of 2023. Two of them were killed.