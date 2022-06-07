DC nail salon robbery caught on camera; police searching for suspects

DC Police are searching for the suspects who were caught on surveillance video assaulting a nail salon employee and taking money from a cash register.

The robbery occurred on Thursday in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue NE around 1:47 p.m. The suspects approached an employee, assaulted them and then took money from a cash register. The suspects then fled the scene.

Anyone with information should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's text tip line at 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District.