DC mother charged after 13‑month‑old daughter dies from dehydration and malnourishment, police say

The Brief D.C. mother arrested after her 13‑month‑old daughter died from dehydration and malnourishment, police say. Officers found the girl unresponsive in an apartment on Southern Avenue. Valencia Duke is charged with first‑degree felony murder.



A D.C. mother has been arrested in the death of her 13‑month‑old daughter, a case police say was ruled a homicide caused by neglect.

What we know:

Officers responded January 18 to the 4700 block of Southern Avenue for a report of an unconscious child and found a 13‑month‑old girl and a 13‑month‑old boy inside an apartment.

D.C. Fire and EMS crews pronounced the girl dead at the scene, and the boy was taken to a hospital.

In April, the Chief Medical Examiner determined the girl, identified as 13‑month‑old Mazouri Jones, died from dehydration and malnourishment due to neglect. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

On Wednesday, members of the Capitol Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 25‑year‑old Valencia Duke of D.C., the child’s mother. Duke is charged with first‑degree felony murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.