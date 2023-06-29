DC mom speaks out after dodging stray bullets in her Southeast home

A D.C. mother is living in fear after shots rang out in her Southeast neighborhood Wednesday, and several of the bullets nearly hit her kids inside their apartment.

The mother, who is not revealing her identity, is concerned about her safety and fears for her children's lives.

The family lives in the 4800 block of Benning Road Southeast.

The woman says she was sitting in her living room with her 16-year-old, her 10-year-old was in his bedroom, and all of a sudden, they hear several shots fired. She said she looked outside and saw that there were teenagers shooting at each other. The mom said she and the 16-year-old ducked down behind their sofa and once they felt that the coast was clear and the shooting had stopped, they realized their apartment had been struck by bullets. One of which, a maintenance man has now covered up, hiding the shattered part of the glass right in her front window.

Inside the 10-year-old's bedroom – right next to his bunk bed and where he plays video games – the mother says she found another bullet hole that pierced through the blinds.

Now, she says that she is speaking out because she's tired of the gun violence and the effect that it is having on families.

"I was fearful. It made me scared. More so scared that my children were probably hit by a stray bullet," she said.

When D.C. police responded to the scene Wednesday evening, they talked to the mother.

So far, they have made no arrests. The case is under investigation, though, and police urge anyone with information to give them a call.

The mother says that she would like to move, but she has to first save up enough money because she works with a hospital from home, and it's expensive to live in the D.C. area.

She just wants to be able to live somewhere where her 1-year-old can play with their toys, and she can sit back on the sofa and watch TV in peace without worrying about bullets flying into her apartment.