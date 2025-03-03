DC Metro ridership up 10% as more workers return to offices

article

For the first time in years, packed Metro trains and bustling platforms are becoming the new normal again as federal workers return to the office, pushing ridership to its highest levels since 2020.

Last week, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority reported that morning rush hour [on Tuesday, Feb. 25] saw the highest number of weekday rail trips since the start of the pandemic.

Feb. 24 marked the busiest Monday for rail ridership in five years.

With ridership up 10% in the first half of fiscal year 2025, Metro is on track to carry more than 1 million passengers daily across its rail and bus systems. The agency has now seen 46 consecutive months of ridership growth, averaging more than 800,000 daily trips, according to the transit agency's FY25 Q2 Service Excellence Report.

The increase in passengers has also bolstered Metro’s budget, with a newly revised proposal projecting an additional $20 million in revenue for fiscal year 2026 and a $29 million increase in fiscal year 2027.

In October 2024, WMATA saw the strongest weekday ridership in four years, averaging 880,000 combined trips on Metrobus and Metrorail. Peak-hour trips, particularly at 8 a.m., topped 78,000.

Crime on Metro

Safety improvements have also played a role in attracting riders.

Metro reports that crime is down more than 40% compared to the same period in fiscal year 2024, reaching its lowest level since 2019.

As Metro continues to see record ridership, officials urge commuters to plan ahead and expect heavier passenger volumes, particularly during peak hours.