DC Metro service reduction expected through Oct. 24; 60 percent of fleet pulled due to safety concerns

D.C. Metro has pulled 60 percent of its fleet due to derailment safety concerns, officials said Sunday, and the reduced service is expected to continue through Sunday.

According to a news release, the Blue Line derailment sparked an investigation into the company's 7000-series rail cars.

Metro has taken all 748 of its 7000-series railcars out of service pending further inspections.

Without these rail cars, Metro has been operating with about 40 trains Monday and this reduction in service is expected to continue through Oct. 24 with WMATA officials encouraging riders to consider Metrobus and other travel alternatives.

SUBSCRIBE FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The investigation found similar defects in rail cars that were involved in the October, 12 incident.

Metro will implement a plan that provides for the "safe return to revenue service of each 7000 Series

rail car," according to the company.

A message sent out to Metro riders read that trains on all rails will operate about every 30 minutes.

RELATED: Blue Line service suspended due to Metro train derailment; 1 person injured

"Safety remains Metro’s number one priority," said Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld. "While we continue working hand-in-hand with the NTSB, FTA, and WMSC on the investigation, I want to assure our customers that their safety is driving every decision being made. We apologize for the reduced service, and ask for our customers’ continued patience and support as we work to get Metro back to normal operations. I want to thank Metro employees who are working around the clock. Your dedication is appreciated."

Advertisement

For traffic updates, watch FOX 5 DC for the latest.