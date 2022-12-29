DC mayoral swearing-in ceremony to close streets, restrict parking

Drivers traveling in the District next week should look out for road closures and parking restrictions as the swearing-in ceremony for D.C.'s mayor and attorney general takes place.

The ceremony is happening on Monday and parking restrictions start at 5 a.m.

The following streets will have an Emergency No Parking restriction on Monday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

East curb lane of 9th Street from M Street to Mount Vernon Place NW

West curb lane of 7th Street from M Street to Mount Vernon Place NW

L Street from 7th Street to 9th Street NW

North curb lane of K Street from 9th Street to 10th Street NW

North curb lane of K Street from 6th Street to 7th Street NW

The following street will be closed to traffic on Monday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

L Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.