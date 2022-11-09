Mayor Bowser asks residents to submit ideas for 'DC's comeback'

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling on residents to send in proposals to help shape the future of the district after being elected to a third consecutive term on Tuesday night.

Bowser celebrated after winning reelection Tuesday night, making her the second D.C. mayor to be reelected to a third term. She's asking D.C. residents to chime in and share their big ideas on a number of issues - including ending gun violence, reimagining the District's downtown, and fighting for the middle class. Bowser encourages residents to share their ideas at together.dc.gov.

Bowser also announced a coalition of District government employees and individuals from outside politics who will gather community feedback as part of her Third Term Transition Team.

Former Director of D.C. Health Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, and current Director of Department of Energy and Environment Tommy Wells will lead the transition team.







