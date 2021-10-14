3 suspects arrested, charged in Northwest DC shooting that killed 3, injured 3

D.C. police say three arrests have been made in a September shooting in Northwest that left three people dead and injured three more.

Police announced last week that they had arrested two other suspects on murder charges in connection with the shooting and were looking for additional suspects.

Police began investigating the shooting in the 600 block of Longfellow Street in the District’s Brightwood Park neighborhood on Sept. 4.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 31-year-old Donnetta Dyson, 24-year-old Keenan Braxton, and 37-year-old Johnny Joyner – all of DC – dead at the scene.

Three other victims were taken to local hospitals with additional injuries, which police say were not life-threatening.

Police announced Tuesday that Toyia Johnson, 49, of Rockville, MD, was charged with three counts of Accessory After the Fact.

Last week, police arrested 24-year-old Kamar Queen and 27-year-old Erwin Dubose Jr., both of Northeast D.C., on charges including first-degree murder while armed.

Police say they’re still investigating the incident.