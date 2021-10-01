DC Fall Crime Prevention Initiative released; Mayor Muriel Bowser identifies 5 areas of focus

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser released the city's Fall Crime Prevention Initiative Friday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Bowser identified five areas -- Columbia Heights (Third District), Brightwood Park (Fourth District), Benning (Sixth District), Historic Anacostia (Seventh District) and Washington Highlands/Bellevue (Seventh District) – as key focus areas.

"There is no place where gun violence is acceptable in our city," said Mayor Bowser in a statement. "This is precisely why we are committed to making sure that we are investing in targeted programs and initiatives that protect our residents and bring resources to the communities that need it most."

Advertisement

The Fall Crime Prevention Initiative will run from the beginning of October to December 18. D.C. Police will focus resources on those five neighborhoods in an effort to eliminate violent crimes.