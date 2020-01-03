DC Mayor: No immediate threats to District following airstrike that killed Iran's top military commander

D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser said that the nation's capital has received no immediate threats following a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed a top Iranian general. Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Bowser released the following statement to FOX 5:

"While there are no immediate threats to the District of Columbia, we remain vigilant and MPD & HSEMA will remain in close contact with regional and federal partners to monitor evolving events — both at home and aboard. As always, we remind members of the public if they see something, say something by contacting law enforcement of any suspicious activity."

FILE: September 19: Mayor Muriel Bowser testifies before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform about statehood, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Iran vowed "harsh retaliation" for the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force and the architect of its interventions across the Middle East.

RELATED: Global powers warn of 'a more dangerous world' after US killing of top Iran general

The United States urged American citizens to leave Iraq "immediately" following the Friday airstrike at Baghdad's international airport that killed Soleimani and nine others.

The State Department said the embassy in Baghdad, which was attacked by Iran-backed militiamen and their supporters earlier this week, is closed and all consular services have been suspended.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report