DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says violence will not be tolerated after weekend of intense protests

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city will not tolerate violence of any kind following a weekend of aggressive and intense clashes between protesters and law enforcement that resulted in numerous arrests and injuries to officers.

“What we’re certainly not going to do is stand by and allow outside agitators to come to our city to distract us from the work of D.C. residents,” she said.

Bowser said she believes the groups of outsiders that “came together to create havoc” were not the same groups that peacefully protested Friday during the March for Washington commemoration.

“We know the President considers himself Mr. Law and Order,” Bowser said addressing a tweet sent by President Trump condemning the violence in D.C. and urging the mayor to arrest those responsible.

Following a Sunday tweet by President Trump condemning the violence in D.C. and calling for the mayor to “arrest these agitators and thugs,” Bowser said the president was “coming for the wrong team.”

“We are for law and order too,” Bowser said, adding that Trump’s tweets were “meant to distract from the failures of the last four years.”

Police Chief Peter Newsham said several officers sustained injuries during the protests beginning Friday night and into the weekend, including one officer who suffered a broken nose and another who suffered an eye injury as a result of a laser pointer.