DC Mayor Muriel Bowser presents John Lewis family with Black Lives Matter Plaza sign

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser greeted the family of the late Representative John Lewis during their procession through the District on Monday and presented them with the Black Lives Matter Plaza street sign.

In addition, a commemorative wreath was placed in Lewis’ honor.

The mayor ordered the area renamed no honor of the movement during the height of protests in D.C. in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The city also painted “Black Lives Matter” in bold yellow paint on the street itself.

Lewis was an icon in the Civil Rights movement before being elected as a representative for Georgia.