DC Mayor Muriel Bowser hits the streets to address retail theft, drug dealing in Mount Pleasant

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Acting Police Chief Pam Smith led a community walk in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Northwest Wednesday where they reaffirmed their commitment to stop shoplifting, retail theft, loitering, and open-air drug dealing.

The walk was intended to address residents' and businesses' concerns about the overwhelming crime in the District and open up the dialogue to discuss solutions.

Mayor Bowser also used the opportunity to tout her recently announced Addressing Crime Trends Now Act (ACT NOW) and her Safer, Stronger D.C. legislation.

Bowser said during a press conference in the center of Lamont Plaza that her proposals will "create an environment that prioritizes communities and supports MPD's ability to hire, recruit and retain great officers."

"We are giving police new tools to prevent and enforce serious issues. Issues that i have heard from Mount Pleasant neighbors and businesses," she said. "The new legislation we know are tools that we need to keep the city safer."

The Ward 1 residents on the walk also had their own ideas, such as making retail theft a felony, ensuring officers are outside cruisers and walking the neighborhoods more and making sure businesses and community members are utilizing the District's security camera program.

Ahead of the walk — which began at Lamont Plaza and continued down Mount Pleasant Street — FOX 5 spoke to a woman who has lived in the neighborhood for decades who admit she doesn’t know the solution to the illegal activity, but said she hopes Mayor Bowser does.

"Well I’m very disappointed that the crime has gone up," said Catharine Tyler. "We've lived in Mount Pleasant since 1985 and there was a lot of crime early on while we were here. Over the last 10–15 years, it's been much better. However, recently we are beginning to experience … Well, I haven't experienced it myself but on the Nextdoor [App] there's evidence there's more crime in the area, unfortunately."



Ms. Taylor hopes the big takeaway from Wednesday will be more police walking the streets in her neighborhood moving forward.

