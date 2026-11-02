Maryland man gets 45 years for deadly Montgomery County shooting

The Brief A Maryland man got 45 years for the deadly shooting of a 20-year-old in Gaithersburg. Two men were convicted after the 20-year-old was robbed and killed inside his car. A second defendant is set to be sentenced on Friday, Nov. 6.



A Maryland man was sentenced to 45 years in prison in connection with a deadly shooting in Montgomery Village, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Demari Brown, 21, of Montgomery Village pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in May for the death of 20-year-old Henry Krishawn Gilbert. Brown was also ordered to undergo five years of supervised release after his prison sentence.

On April 26, 2025, Gilbert was found dead inside a Honda in Gaithersburg. The Honda hit a curb and still had the engine running when Gilbert was found. He had been shot in the head while sitting in his car, according to court documents.

Henry Krishawn Gilbert, 20.

An investigation led to the arrests of Brown and co-defendant Jorden Hungerford, 20.

Through the investigation, police determined that Hungerford posed as a female friend of the victim on social media and lured him to the location by asking to buy $70 worth of marijuana.

Demari Brown (Left) and Jorden Hungerford (right) convicted in Montgomery County murder.

Brown and Hungerford arrived at the location where they robbed and killed Gilbert, according to court records.

Hungerford was found guilty of first-degree murder, armed robbery and firearm offenses. He faces a potential life sentence and is set to be sentenced on Friday, Nov. 6.