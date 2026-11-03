Midterm Elections: Maryland comptroller race Live Results

FOX 5 is tracking live results from the 2026 general election in Maryland.

The votes submitted on Nov. 3, 2026, will determine the future of leadership throughout the state, including contests for governor, U.S. Senate, House and other local offices.

Incumbent Maryland Comptroller Brooke Elizabeth Lierman (D) will defend her position from challenger Sonya Dunn (R). Lierman is a former civil rights lawyer who has served in the position since 2023. Dunn is a businesswoman with experience in finance, procurement and accusation management and traditional and digital media operations.

FOX 5 DC is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5dc.com and FOX LOCAL DC as the night unfolds.

Maryland comptroller election results 2026