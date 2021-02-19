DC mayor celebrates anniversary one year after making Go-Go the District’s official music

Mayor Muriel Bowser today celebrated the one-year anniversary of making Go-Go the official music of the nation’s capital.

Ward 5 Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie introduced the bill.

He describes Go-Go as ‘the soundtrack of the entire DMV" – and one year ago, the mayor signed the order making that status official for the region’s metropolitan heart.

"I’m proud to celebrate this historic moment because we know there here is no DC without Go-Go, and there is no Go-Go without DC. No matter what changes in our city, the District’s native sound will always be Go-Go. I’m excited to continue working with the community and the Council to ensure we preserve and promote Go-Go’s rich culture," the mayor said.

Last year, Bowser joined the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture to host a community celebration at Culture House where residents from all eight wards came to celebrate Go-Go music at the beat of DC’s own The Back Yard Band.

