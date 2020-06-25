DC Mayor Bowser urges District residents to celebrate 4th of July at home

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is encouraging residents to celebrate the Fourth of July at home.

Bowser made the announcement at a press conference on Thursday. The mayor said spending the holiday at home, or close to home, in small gatherings is recommended.

A crowd reaches up with their cellphone to take pictures of military aircraft flying above the Lincoln Memorial during the Salute to America event Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andr Expand

The White House announce earlier this week that they will hold a national Fourth of July celebration in the nation’s capital. President Trump said festivities would be smaller than last year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"Just because there are going to be fireworks downtown – doesn’t mean I have to go," Bowser said.

The District reported 31 new COVID-19 cases Thursday for a total of 10,159 positive cases. In all, 543 people have died from the coronavirus n D.C.

Washington, D.C. entered phase two of reopening on Monday.

D.C. was under stay-at-home orders starting March 30. That order was extended to June 8 before the District entered phase one of the reopening plan on May 29.

Phase one relaxed a number of restrictions – including allowing restaurants to serve customers outdoors with physical restrictions and social distancing, as well as barbershops and salons providing service by appointment only, and with social distancing measures in place.

While stay-at-home orders were in place, violating them carried a potential fine of $5,000. “Non-essential” businesses – such as bars and restaurants – were closed a week earlier except for delivery service, shortly after Maryland and Virginia announced similar restrictions.

