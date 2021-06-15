DC Mayor Bowser says District welcoming visitors celebrating Fourth of July

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says the nation's capital is welcoming visitors to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday in the District.

"D.C. is open and ready to welcome back visitors to celebrate the way we came together as a city and as a nation this year," Bowser said in a statement Tuesday. "We have shown once again that when we come together, there is nothing we can't do."

Bowser's announcement comes days after the District fully reopened and lifted capacity limits.

President Joe Biden encouraged nationwide Independence Day celebrations to mark the country's effective return to normalcy after 16 months of COVID-19 pandemic disruptions.

Fireworks erupt over the National Mall, July 4, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

The U.S. is expected to mark 600,000 deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday. President Biden's goal of having 70% of adults vaccinated by July Fourth is not likely to be met, however, case rates and deaths have dropped to levels not seen since the first days of the outbreak.

"We thank President Biden and his team for acting with urgency to get the vaccine to the American people so that we could save lives, get our country open, and celebrate together once again," Bowser continued.

Biden announced that he will host essential workers and military families on the South Lawn of the White House to celebrate the Fourth of July. Bowser said the District will support the White House in hosting the traditional Fourth of July fireworks celebration on the National Mall.