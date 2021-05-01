DC Mayor Bowser drops most mask restrictions for fully vaccinated people

article

Washingtonians fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are getting more face time.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued an order late Friday night that drops most mask requirements for people fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Starting now, fully vaccinated people in the District can gather inside without a mask, unless anyone they're with is at increased risk for COVID-19 or exhibiting symptoms.

Gathering maskless outside is also allowed, unless it's a crowded venue or event.

Travel quarantines are also out for fully vaccinated people, as are routine tests for work or any other group unless the person is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

Read the order here:

Advertisement

Bowser's order is perhaps the furthest easing of mask restrictions in the District since the start of the pandemic.

The order states that businesses will post signage on their doors stating that people cannot enter unless wearing a mask or fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Businesses are allowed to request visitors provide their vaccine cards to prove their vaccination status.

Such cards have been reportedly easy to forge, however, as they do not include any official seals or stamps.

Bowser addressed reporters Saturday after issuing the order:

People are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 two weeks after receiving their 2nd dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after receiving the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Barredindc.com first shared a copy of Bowser's order Friday night.

Tune in to FOX 5 tonight for more details.

RELATED: DC to begin loosening some COVID-19 restrictions Saturday; Bowser makes vaccine push