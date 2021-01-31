DC Mayor Bowser declares snow emergency

article

A snow emergency has been declared in the District today through Tuesday morning.

D.C. is expected to see significant accumulations of snow all day on Sunday and into Monday.

Winter storm: Here's what you can expect from the winter storm that arrived this morning

The District Snow Team was sent out around 2 a.m. on Sunday, ahead of the snow.

While the emergency is in effect, residents should refrain from parking on snow emergency routes. If your vehicle is parked along those routes, you may be ticketed and towed.

Although crews are plowing, and they’ve applied brine and beet juice to reduce the temperature where ice bonds to the pavement, residents and commercial property owners are encouraged to apply abrasives such as rock salt, deicer, or non-clumping kitty litter to the sidewalks.

District officials are also offering the following weather tips:

Winter Weather Tips

- Find your snow shovel and make sure it is adequate for another snow season

- Check your supply of abrasives – deicer, rock salt or non-clumping kitty litter – and get more if necessary. The District has used pet-friendly deicer on its pedestrian bridges for several years and found it to melt ice effectively and be easy on pets’ paws

- Have enough over-the-counter and prescription medications for your family and pet(s)

- Make sure your gutters are cleared of leaves. You don’t want leaves to block the flow of rainwater that may freeze

- Turn off all outdoor water faucets

- Keep your vehicle’s fluids tanks – gas, water, antifreeze and windshield wiper – full

- Have a flashlight, blankets, and scrapers in your vehicle before a storm begins.