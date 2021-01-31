Winter storm: Here's what you can expect from the winter storm that arrived this morning

D.C. is getting its first taste of snow since February 2019. We can expect 4-8" inches of snowfall which started early this morning.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 WEATHER APP

We can expect the possibility of 8-12" of snow in NW portions of Maryland and far West Virginia. The snow will change to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain late Sunday until Monday. So be aware of slick spots on untreated surfaces!

We aren’t done with the storm yet, a coastal Low will intensify into the first Nor’easter of the season! The strong NE winds will bring snow back into the forecast into early Tuesday.

This is a long duration storm so be cautious and stay safe.

Advertisement

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App