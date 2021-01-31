Winter storm: Here's what you can expect from the winter storm that arrived this morning
WASHINGTON - D.C. is getting its first taste of snow since February 2019. We can expect 4-8" inches of snowfall which started early this morning.
We can expect the possibility of 8-12" of snow in NW portions of Maryland and far West Virginia. The snow will change to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain late Sunday until Monday. So be aware of slick spots on untreated surfaces!
We aren’t done with the storm yet, a coastal Low will intensify into the first Nor’easter of the season! The strong NE winds will bring snow back into the forecast into early Tuesday.
This is a long duration storm so be cautious and stay safe.
