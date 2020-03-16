DC mayor bans dining-in at all restaurants in the District beginning tonight

article

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that she is banning all dining-in at restaurants in the District to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Restaurants can only do takeout or delivery beginning tonight at 10 p.m.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Bowser also said grocery stores will remain open during this time and said that people should not "panic buy" items while shopping, which can stress the supply chain.

The mayor also reiterated the importance of social distancing in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

RELATED: No more bar seating, tables for more than six in DC restaurants, Bowser says

Advertisement

On Sunday afternoon, Bowser issued guidelines for District bars and restaurants.

The new restrictions included the prohibition of bar seating, tables for more than six people and the operation of nightclubs entirely, which garnered some pushback from the Hill Restaurant Group. They have since complied.

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19